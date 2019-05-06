| by Jack Landau |

The annual BILD Awards have honoured the best of the best in new home construction in the Greater Toronto Area since 1980, and the celebration was back for their 39th year last Friday evening. This year's awards honoured excellence in a wide range of categories ranging from marketing campaigns and project logos to architectural categories for the best new building designs, while the prestigious 'Pinnacle Awards' recognized the best overall projects and builders of the year.

2019 BILD Awards, image by Edward Skira

The Home Builder of the Year awards went to Great Gulf and Tridel, respectively taking home the Low-Rise and Mid/High-Rise categories. Tridel also took home the Green Builder of the Year, arguably making the veteran homebuilder the biggest winner of the evening. Some significant suburban high-rise developments also got the nod this year, with Rogers Real Estate Development Ltd. and Urban Capital Property Group's M3 Condos at M City in Mississauga taking home "Project of the Year, Mid/High-Rise," and Aoyuan International's M2M Condos in North York winning "People’s Choice Award."

Pinnacle Awards

Home Builder of the Year, Low-Rise

Great Gulf

Home Builder of the Year, Mid/High-Rise

Tridel

Green Builder of the Year

Tridel

Best New Community, Planned/Under Development

• Argo Development Corporation, Branthaven Homes, DECO Communities, Greenpark Homes, and TACC Construction (Lakeview Community Partners Limited) - Lakeview Village - Gerrard Design, Glen Schnarr & Associates Inc., NAK Design Group

Best International Project of the Year

• South City Partners - Willis - L.A. Inc., Flash Productions, Intellimarketing

Project of the Year, Mid/High-Rise

• Urban Capital Property Group - M3 Condos - Baker Real Estate Incorporated, Cecconi Simone Inc., IBI Group, kg&a, L.A. Inc.

M3 at M City, image courtesy of Urban Capital Property Group

Project of the Year, Low-Rise

• Treasure Hill Home Corp. – Charbonnel - 52 Pick-up Inc., Paul Johnston: Unique Urban Homes

People’s Choice Award

• Aoyuan International – M2M Condos - Baker Real Estate Incorporated, kg&a, U31

M2M Condos, image courtesy of Aoyuan International

The Architectural/Design Awards category included 11 winners, with awards highlighting the best in everything from suite interiors and to architectural design. The biggest winners in this category were Graywood Developments and Alterra Group of Companies, who took home Best Mid-Rise Building Design for their Wonder Condos project, and Lanterra Developments, whose 50 Scollard project won Best High-Rise Building Design.

Architectural/Design Awards

Best Suite Design

• Rosehaven Homes Limited - Odyssey Ripple - Kirkor Architects Planners, MadHouse Advertising Inc., Spectrum Realty Services Inc., Brokerage

Best Suite Design, Large

• Tridel and Hines Canada – Aqualuna, GPH1 - Kirkor Architects Planners, Pureblink, The Brand Factory

Best Innovative Suite Design

• Slate Asset Management L.P. - Junction House, JH_2B_H1 – Paul Johnston: Unique Urban Homes

Best Model Suite

• Devron - The Winslow Residences - II BY IV DESIGN

Best Mid-Rise Building Design (Pinnacle)

• Graywood Developments and Alterra Group of Companies - Wonder Condos

Best High-Rise Building Design (Pinnacle)

• Lanterra Developments - 50 Scollard - Montana Steele Advertising

Best Single-Detached House Design

• Kingsmen Group Inc. - Havelock Corners, Spencer - Hunt Design Associates, MadHouse Advertising Inc.

Best Single-Detached House Design, Large

• Minto Communities - Glen Agar, Fitzgibbon - RN Design Ltd., Gabriel Advertising Ltd., Montana Steele Advertising

Best Semi-Detached/Townhouse Design

• Queenscorp Group - Elmwood

Best Innovative House Design

• Kingsmen Group Inc. - Havelock Corners, Windsor - Hunt Design Associates, MadHouse Advertising Inc.

Best Model House

• Ambria Homes - Riverbend Estates, The Windermere II "B" – RN Design Ltd.

Wonder Condos, image courtesy of Alterra/Graywood

Two other categories were featured at the BILD Awards, covering People & Sales as well as Marketing. For a full list of winners from those categories, please visit the BILD Awards page for this year.

