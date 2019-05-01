| by Jack Landau |

North of Mississauga's growing downtown, another node of high-rise density is emerging around the Hurontario and Eglinton intersection. Soon to rise beside Hurontario at Nahani Way, Plaza's Mississauga Square has been under construction since the start of last summer, with the Turner Fleischer Architects-designed condominium and townhome development set to rise 33 storeys.

Work on the underground levels started in late 2018 following the installation of the first tower crane, accelerating with the installation of a second crane earlier this year. We last checked in on the project just over two months ago, when forming had just begun for the lowest level of the project's three-level underground parking garage.

Updated images show that forming of the P3 level has since been largely completed, while much of P2 level has since taken shape. Forming of the P1 level will follow in the coming weeks, before work moves above grade for the building's three-storey podium/townhome component. With views into the pit still possible, garage elements including the access ramp are now apparent.

The 313,496 ft² development will bring 404 new homes to an area of Mississauga undergoing rapid change. The site's position will put residents right outside the planned Hurontario LRT line, providing easy north-south access through the city.

