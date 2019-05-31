| by Jack Landau |

Following in the footsteps of Waterlink at Pier 27 on Toronto's waterfront just east of Yonge Street, work is progressing on Cityzen Development Group and Fernbrook Homes' follow-up phase, the 35-storey, architectsAlliance-designed condominium tower called Tower at Pier 27. We last checked in on construction of the project back in December, and it's been a busy six months of work since.

Tower at Pier 27 rising above the Waterlink buildings, image by Marcus Mitanis

At the time of our last update, forming was underway on the tower's 23rd floor, with the shifted floorplate pattern of its balconies apparent. In the months since, the building has risen to just shy of its final 115-metre height, with crews currently forming the mechanical penthouse level. Once this level is fully formed, the tower will stand at its final height.

Final level taking shape for Tower at Pier 27, image by Marcus Mitanis

Cladding installation has also made swift progress in the months since our last update, when finishes were still enclosing the podium. The podium levels are now practically fully clad in a mix of window wall cladding with full-height windows and grey spandrel framed in slender mullions. This treatment has since moved on to the tower floors above, with window wall rising over 20 floors into the air.

Tower at Pier 27 viewed from Toronto Harbour, image by Marcus Mitanis

Cladding installation has begun to make the staggered balcony pattern more pronounced, with balcony guards now installed for the first few levels above the podium. The pattern-fritted glazing will combine with white underpainted balcony slabs to create a clean exterior look.

Cladding on Tower at Pier 27, May 11th, image by Forum contributor Jeff Morgan

