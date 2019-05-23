| by Jack Landau |

Midtown Toronto's Yonge and Eglinton area is growing to become one of the densest development nodes in the region, and the neighbourhood's changing skyline is set to gain yet another peak as work progresses on Tower Hill Development's 2221 Yonge Condos. Designed by Pei Partnership Architects—a firm run by the sons of the recently deceased legendary architect I.M. Pei—working with Toronto-based Quadrangle, the construction site of the 58-storey condominium tower has been active since 2015, when demolition of the previous six-storey office building on the site began.

Looking north to 2221 Yonge, image by Jack Landau

Now, four years later, the project is preparing to make its mark on the Yonge and Eglinton skyline. We last checked in on it back in November, when forming for the tower's podium levels had just begun to rise above grade. Six months later, the podium has been fully formed and work has since progressed onto the tower floors above.

Looking south to 2221 Yonge, image by Jack Landau

Following the forming of a large transfer slab atop the podium floors, work recently began on the tower floor plates. Two of these tower floors are now in place, and forming of the tower can now increase in speed as crews get into the rhythm of constructing the repeating layouts.

Looking east to 2221 Yonge, image by Jack Landau

Meanwhile, as the tower's shape begins to materialize above, work has begun on installing cladding on the podium floors. 2221 Yonge’s podium levels are now being finished in a window wall system with glazing, opaque grey spandrel, and louvres framed in grey mullions.

First panels of cladding at 2221 Yonge, image by Jack Landau

Upon completion, the project will add 623 condominium units to the area, as well as 1,994 m² of retail and 3,314 m² of office space that will further reanimate the block.

2221 Yonge Street, image via Tower Hill Development

