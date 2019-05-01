| by Jack Landau |

Another month of Toronto city-building, transportation, and real estate talk is now behind us, so we are rounding up the hottest stories, project database files, and Forum discussions from April 2019.

Our Top Ten News Stories

1. Ontario Government Lines Up New Toronto Transit Plan

The Ontario Line, part of the larger transit expansion announcement, image, Province of Ontario

The province's controversial new transit plan was the biggest story in April, followed by a plan calling for a three-tower mixed-use development on the block north of Midtown's Yonge and St. Clair intersection.

2. Three-Tower Mixed-Use Complex Proposed at Yonge and St Clair

3. Sales Decline as Greater Toronto Area Condo Prices Rise

4. TD Bank Signs on as Anchor Tenant for 160 Front Office Tower

5. "Barely Feels Like A Design": DRP Critiques Revived 8 Gloucester

6. Mega-Caissons Complete, Work Shifts to New Phase on The One

7. Yonge Street Strip Demolitions Clear Site for YSL Residences

8. First Galleria Mall Building Plans Submitted to City

9. Cadillac Fairview Celebrates Start of Work on 160 Front West

10. Site of "The Well" Abuzz With Construction Activity

Our Top Ten Database Files

1. The Well

The Well, image courtesy of Tridel

The start of marketing for the multi-tower project's condominium component pushed the database file for The Well to the top spot for April. In second place, 160 Front garnered much attention in April with the reveal of TD as an anchor tenant, followed by the start of construction for the new office tower.

2. 160 Front West

3. YSL Residences

4. CIBC SQUARE

5. The One

6. Mirvish Village

7. Galleria Mall Redevelopment

8. KING Toronto

9. YC Condos

10. The United BLDG

Our Top Ten Threads

1. The Well

Looking east across site of The Well, image by Forum contributor Red Mars

Once again, our most popular thread of the month was that of The Well, where seven cranes are actively working on the Toronto's largest construction project at Spadina and Front. In second place, the thread for The One is attracting plenty of attention as work heats up on the foundations that will support the 85-storey tower at Yonge and Bloor.

2. The One

3. Pearson International Airport

4. Massey Tower

5. CIBC SQUARE

6. 16 York

7. Pinnacle One Yonge

8. The HUB

9. YSL Residences

10. Sugar Wharf Condominiums, Phase 1

We will be back at the beginning of June for a recap of May's top news stories, database files and Forum threads!

* * *

