A stretch of Highway 7 through Markham between Leslie and Bayview has become a microcosm of the northern Toronto suburb's recent intensification. Mid-rise development flanks the thoroughfare and its bus rapid transit right-of-way, while the traditional subdivisions that make up the bulk of Markham housing can be found tucked behind. Though Markham continues to promote higher-density high-rise builds along Highway 7 itself, new developments like Times Group Corporation's Pavilia Park Towns continue to meet the needs of buyers seeking a traditional home closer to the ground.

The Icke Brochu Architects-designed townhome community, located at South Park Road and Saddlecreek Drive, already features two phases set to begin occupancy this summer, with the first phase consisting of 46 townhomes and the second phase bringing another 31. Times Group is now launching a third phase of the development, consisting of family-sized townhomes ranging in size from 1,500 ft² to 2,995 ft², and priced from $945,000.

Homes in the latest phase come in up to 4-bedroom layouts and 5.5 baths with open-concept floor plans. These units will feature 9’ ceilings, pre-finished Canadian-made red oak solid hardwood flooring, stained oak stairs and handrails, plus kitchens featuring custom-designed upper and lower cabinetry, granite countertops, extended kitchen islands, walk-in pantries, and a stainless-steel Energy Star® rated appliance package.

Other energy saving features include Energy Star® exhaust fans in all bathrooms, separate metering systems for water, hydro and gas, two programmable thermostats, two high velocity heating and cooling systems, and water efficient toilets and faucets.

