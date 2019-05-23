| by Jack Landau |

Toronto's relentless growth allows us to revisit previous Throwback Thursday features as many continue to experience change. Last summer, we looked northeast across Church and Carlton to see how it had changed since March 2017. Now, we're back to show what another year of change looks like.

On March 30th, 2017, the view overlooked excavation for the 41-storey Stanley Condominiums at the intersection's northeast corner, and to Stanley's north, shoring activity marked the start of construction for the 38-storey 411 Church Street. (Meanwhile, in the centre background, a new rental tower at 561 Sherbourne had recently topped out at its final 43-storey height, and was still awaiting its crane removal.)

Facing northeast over the Church and Carlton intersection, March 2017, image by Forum contributor steveve

By July 25th, 2018, the two towers were in varying stages of construction. Despite starting after Stanley, 411 Church construction was significantly ahead of its neighbour, (and blocking the now completed 561 Sherbourne from view). The Selby had also risen into view in the back left, joining the St James Town skyline behind James Cooper Mansion.

Facing northeast over the Church and Carlton intersection, July 2018, image by Forum contributor steveve

A new image captured on May 15th, 2019 shows 411 Church topped out and practically fully clad, with completion just around the corner. Stanley Condos has also taken quite the leap since last summer, with the podium now fully formed and largely enclosed by cladding, as the tower's curving floorplates rise above.

Facing northeast over the Church and Carlton intersection, May 2019, image by Forum contributor steveve