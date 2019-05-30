| by Jack Landau |

This week's Throwback Thursday looks back to May 2018, showing a year of changes in Toronto's Entertainment District. Captured from 155 University Avenue, this west-facing view from May 2018 showed the area skyline preparing to host two more towers. In the centre of the image below, a nearly vertical crane boom peeks out from behind he smokestack to mark the site of Pinnacle's PJ Condos, while another crane in the background right (just to the left of 'Picasso') was working away on Greenpark's 330 Richmond condominium tower.

West view from 155 University, May 2018, image by Forum contributor Ottawan

Almost exactly a year later, PJ Condos has risen above the Pearl and John intersection from which it draws its name, a few storeys up and on its way to 48 storeys. It can be made out from 'PIN', part of the hoarding around the top of its elevator core. On the right, 330 Richmond is rapidly approaching its final 27-storey height above Richmond Street West, just east of Peter. In the lower centre of the image, a heritage warehouse has been largely demolished, leaving just two preserved facades set to live on as part of the podium of 19 Duncan, a 58-storey mixed-use tower with a commercial base and rental units above.

West view from 155 University, May 2019, image by Forum contributor Ottawan

We will return next week with another look at the changing face of Toronto.

