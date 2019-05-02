| by Jack Landau |

This week's Throwback Thursday takes us back almost four years for a look at a corner in flux in Toronto's Fashion District. Back in June 2015, a southeast-facing view of the corner of Brant and Camden streets showed demolition of a two-storey commercial building. Behind it, a condo called The Brant Park had topped out at 11 storeys, and glazing was gradually enclosing the architectsAlliance-designed building from Lamb Development Corp and Fortress Real Developments.

Looking southeast to the corner of Brant and Camden streets, June 2015, image by Forum contributor Red Mars

Catching up with today, The Brant Park is complete, its 243 units are occupied. In the foreground, the brick structure that was being demolished in 2015 is now the construction site of a boutique hotel at 51 Camden Street, designed by Shim-Sutcliffe for the team of Alterra Group of Companies, Zinc Developments, and Prowinko. The building's fifth floor is currently taking shape, well on its way to a 13-storey, 45-metre height.

Looking southeast to the corner of Brant and Camden streets, April 2019, image by Forum contributor Red Mars

We will return next week with another look at the changing face of Toronto.

