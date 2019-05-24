| by Jack Landau |

At the northwest edge of Toronto's Bloor-Yorkville neighbourhood, construction is moving along on a new mid-rise condominium development on Avenue Road, just south of Davenport. Dash Developments' Avenue 151 now stands 10 storeys high following the completion of the mechanical penthouse structure earlier this spring, and the recent start of cladding installation is beginning to reveal the building's distinctive exterior expression.

Designed by Teeple Architects, with Giovanni A. Tassone Architects serving as Architect of Record, Avenue 151 is being finished with sculptural precast concrete panels, the first indications of the futuristic aesthetic Teeple has become known for. Along the Avenue Road frontage, these precast panels now stretch as high as the sixth floor, covering slab edges with horizontal ridges, and framing balconies with curved panels.

Avenue 151's west elevation, image by Forum contributor ADRM

To the north, an opaque precast treatment lines the lower floors abutting the adjacent 6-storey commercial building, while the levels above will include windows on the north wall.

Looking south to Avenue 151, image by Forum contributor Downtown Toronto

An aerial view captured from the southeast shows the building in context, while also offering a glimpse at the sculptural south and east elevations. The south elevation's horizontal slab edge covers are being joined by diagonal precast accents, placed on even numbered floors from 4 through 10.

Looking northwest to Avenue 151, image by Forum contributor Benito

The completed building will bring 71 condominium units to the area, with interior spaces by ESQAPE Design and landscaping by Strybos Barron King.

Avenue 151, image via submission to City of Toronto

Additional information and images can be found in our database file for the project, linked below. Want to get involved in the discussion? Check out the associated Forum thread, or leave a comment in the field provided at the bottom of this page.

* * *

UrbanToronto has a new way you can track projects through the planning process on a daily basis. Sign up for a free trial of our New Development Insider here.