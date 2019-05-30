| by Jack Landau |

A collection of new mid-rise developments is beginning to reshape Dupont Street through the centre of Toronto, bringing new life to the formerly mostly industrial north side of the street. Among the new projects underway, work recently reached an important milestone at the site of Litho, a rental residential building from RioCan REIT and Woodbourne Canada on Dupont just west of Christie Street.

The 9-storey, Turner Fleischer Architects-designed project—named in reference to a lithography shop that long operated on the site—has been under construction since early 2018. After over a year of shoring, excavation, and forming of the site's underground levels, Litho has recently moved partially above grade with the first ground floor columns on the west side of the site.

Above-grade progress for Litho, image by Forum contributor ProjectEnd

Over on the site's east side, work continues on the two-level underground garage, where several columns are now in place for the east end of the P2 parking level.

Below-grade progress for Litho, image by Forum contributor ProjectEnd

As construction progresses through its early stages, a recent resubmission to the City has altered the project's design somewhat to bring the project's costs down: for example, new columns in the porte cochère, for example, will reduce the cost of elements that support the floors above.

Current design for Litho, image via submission to City of Toronto

Previous design for Litho, image via submission to City of Toronto

Upon completion, the project's 210 rental units will be anchored to Dupont via new ground floor retail, including confirmed grocery tenant Farm Boy. Previously planned to complete later this year, an updated timeline for the project calls for completion in Spring 2020.

Litho, image via submission to City of Toronto

