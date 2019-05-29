| by Jack Landau |

After 18 months of construction, SCOOP Condos by Graywood Developments has progressed rapidly in Toronto's Carleton Village neighbourhood. Located on St. Clair Avenue just east of Old Weston Road, the 6-storey, SMV Architects-designed condominium development has moved much faster than typical timelines for mid-rise construction, owing in part to the project's use of locally-sourced Oriented Strand Board (OSB) as a building material.

The choice of OSB—now possible thanks to 2016 changes to the Ontario Building Code (OBC) that permit timber-frame buildings as high as six storeys—has allowed for an expedited construction schedule, with the project having quickly risen from ground level to its final height of six storeys. The above-grade ascent began back in December with the forming of the building's poured concrete ground floor. From level two on up, OSB was the material of choice.

SCOOP site viewed back in December 2018, image by Forum contributor Downtown Toronto

The OSB building elements were captured in the image below in March, with the building standing three storeys tall by the end of that month.

SCOOP site viewed in March 2019, image by Forum contributor AlbertC

By late April, two more floors were in place, and window installation was in progress, with sections of glazing in place on the second floor.

SCOOP site viewed in April 2019, image by Forum contributor daverramma

Now at the end of May, SCOOP has topped out at its final height of six storeys. Window installation now stretches all the way up to the top floor, and the building will soon be getting its exterior cladding.

SCOOP site viewed in May 2019, image by Forum contributor Downtown Toronto

SCOOP will be followed by a sibling development across Osler Street to the west, known as Scout Condos. The project has been gradually evolving since being initially proposed back in 2017, most recently with a resubmission for Site Plan Approval back in February. Scout should bring another 261 condominium units to the Carleton Village neighbourhood.

Scout Condos, image courtesy of Graywood Developments

