| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day features a moody view of YC Condos, a new 62-storey condominium development just north of College Station in Downtown Toronto. Captured by Forum contributor Tarazet, this worm's-eye view shows the Graziani + Corazza Architects-designed building disappearing into a low cloud layer.

YC Condos, image by Forum contributor Tarazet

