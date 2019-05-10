Today's Photo of the Day features a moody view of YC Condos, a new 62-storey condominium development just north of College Station in Downtown Toronto. Captured by Forum contributor Tarazet, this worm's-eye view shows the Graziani + Corazza Architects-designed building disappearing into a low cloud layer.

Photo of the Day, Toronto, YC Condos, CanderelYC Condos, image by Forum contributor Tarazet

Want to see your work featured as Photo of the Day? Head over to the City Photos & Videos section of the Forum, or submit your images to our Instagram or UrbanToronto Flickr Pool for your chance to be featured on our Front Page. 

* * *

UrbanToronto now has a new way you can track projects through the planning process on a daily basis. Sign up for a free trial of our New Development Insider here.