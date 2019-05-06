| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day takes us to Downtown Toronto's Union Station Rail Corridor for a view captured by Forum contributor Red Mars. This shot faces west along the corridor towards the CityPlace Puente de Luz bridge and the Bathurst Bridge, with the Garrison Point development rising into the Liberty Village skyline in the background.

Looking west along Downtown Toronto's Union Station Rail Corridor, image by Forum contributor Red Mars

