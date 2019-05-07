| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day features a colourful sunset shot of Toronto. Captured by Forum contributor Razz from a condo tower in the Distillery District, this angle faces northwest showing a silhouetted view of the city, centred on the topped-out Massey Tower condominium development.

Massey Tower at sunset, image by Forum contributor Razz

Want to see your work featured as Photo of the Day? Head over to the City Photos & Videos section of the Forum, or submit your images to our Instagram or UrbanToronto Flickr Pool for your chance to be featured on our Front Page.

* * *

UrbanToronto now has a new way you can track projects through the planning process on a daily basis. Sign up for a free trial of our New Development Insider here.