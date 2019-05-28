| by Jack Landau |

This past weekend, Doors Open Toronto granted the public access to over 150 sites and buildings across the city, including the restored Tower Automotive Building, or Auto BLDG, on Sterling Road, now home to the Museum of Contemporary Art. The building offers impressive east-facing views of the Toronto skyline, showing the city's north-south spine centred on Yonge Street, captured here by Forum contributor wmedia.

View of Toronto from the Tower Automotive Building on Sterling Road, image by Forum contributor wmedia

