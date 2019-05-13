| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day comes to us from Forum contributor Jasonzed, featuring a view of Mississauga. Captured by drone from above the go-kart track at the Playdium entertainment complex, this view looks over Square One Shopping Centre towards Mississauga's increasingly urban skyline.

Mississauga skyline, image by Forum contributor Jasonzed

