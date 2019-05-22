| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day features a skyline view of Toronto from a high-rise condominium unit in the Humber Bay Shores community. Captured by Forum contributor Keyz, this long exposure night view shows a fog rolling in from Lake Ontario.

Toronto skyline, image by Forum contributor Keyz

