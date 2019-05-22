Today's Photo of the Day features a skyline view of Toronto from a high-rise condominium unit in the Humber Bay Shores community. Captured by Forum contributor Keyz, this long exposure night view shows a fog rolling in from Lake Ontario.

Photo of the Day, Toronto skylineToronto skyline, image by Forum contributor Keyz

Want to see your work featured as Photo of the Day? Head over to the City Photos & Videos section of the Forum, or submit your images to our Instagram or UrbanToronto Flickr Pool for your chance to be featured on our Front Page. 

* * *

UrbanToronto now has a new way you can track projects through the planning process on a daily basis. Sign up for a free trial of our New Development Insider here.