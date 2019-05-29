| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day features a foggy view of the Gardiner Expressway's stretch through the east side of Downtown Toronto. Captured by Forum contributor mburrrr, this shot faces southeast over the highway, showing the towers of the East Bayfront community rising through a thick fog layer.

Fog over the Gardiner Expressway, image by Forum contributor mburrrr

