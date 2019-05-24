| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day highlights the growing skyscraper canyon forming around the Gardiner Expressway in Downtown Toronto. Captured by Forum contributor Razz, this shot looks west over the elevated highway towards the South Core area.

Gardiner Expressway, image by Forum contributor Benito

