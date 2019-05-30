| by Jack Landau |

This week's turbulent weather in Toronto has brought us a handful of shots showing fog-obscured cityscapes. Like yesterday's Photo of the Day, today's once again features a view of towers rising through a low fog layer, but this time with a wider view of the city skyline captured by Forum contributor Keyz from the Humber Bay Shores neighbourhood.

Toronto skyline, image by Forum contributor Keyz

