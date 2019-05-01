| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day features a north-facing view overlooking Toronto's St. Lawrence neighbourhood, and beyond to the Financial District. Captured by Forum contributor Ottawan, this view shows the city lights coming alive shortly after sunset.

Toronto at dusk, image by Forum contributor Ottawan

