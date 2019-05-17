| by Jack Landau |

Since the Park Hyatt hotel closed its doors at Avenue Road and Bloor back in November 2017, the Oxford Properties-owned site at the west edge of Toronto's Bloor-Yorkville neighbourhood has been undergoing a major reinvention. Designed by KPMB Architects with ERA Architects overseeing heritage elements, the project is expanding the complex's 1936-built, 17-storey south tower with a relocated bank of elevators and new top floor while converting hotel and office spaces into retail and 65 new luxury rental apartments.

South Tower at the Park Hyatt, image by Forum contributor kingpark

We last checked in on the project about three months ago when the steel skeleton of the new elevator bank had begun to climb the south tower's north wall beside Avenue Road. In the time since, the steel climb to the top of the 17-storey tower is complete, and is now being enclosed. At ground level, the low-rise arm that connected to north and south towers is being entirely rebuilt with a larger connecting volume.

South tower addition at the Park Hyatt, image by Forum contributor ADRM

Views from the south show how the rebuilt top floor is set back from the tower's parapet wall. A larger rooftop bar and a new event space all with a more generous terrace will open up top when complete. Below, the tower's previous mechanical facilities will be relocated to a new mechanical penthouse level within the addition, freeing up space for the new publicly accessible spaces.

Looking north to South Tower at the Park Hyatt, image by Craig White

The 1956-built Post-Moderinzed north tower will remain as a hotel, but with updated suites and amenities. The low-rise connecting arm is coming together quickly along Avenue Road, and will eventually house a porte cochère, new reception area and lounge, bar, ballroom, and dining areas.

Central section and north tower at the Park Hyatt, image by Forum contributor kingpark

