Years after redevelopment plans were first floated for Newtonbrook Plaza on Yonge Street at Cummer Avenue in North York, the aging retail plaza is now being cleared for a new high-rise community by Aoyuan International, known as M2M Condos. Before the five-tower, Wallman Architects-designed development can rise, crews are working to remove existing buildings on the site's approximately 32,000 m² footprint.

Aerial view facing east over Newtonbrook Plaza, image via Google Maps

Following the issuing of permits in late 2018, crews from Lions Demolition mobilized on site to begin teardown in the final weeks of the year. By late January, structural demolition began for an 11-storey office building at the south end of the site's Yonge Street frontage. By the start of March, the office tower was gone, and work had begun on removing the retail plaza itself.

Office tower demolition as seen in February, image by Edward Skira

By April, work had moved on to the old grocery store at the north end of the site, a task which wrapped up by the end of the month. The loss of this particular amenity is only temporary though, as a new and improved grocery store is planned as part of the redevelopment.

Grocery store clearance, mid-April, image by Edward Skira

Now well into May, only a central section of the retail plaza remains standing, home to the M2M Condos presentation centre. With the first phase's two towers set to rise at the south end of the site where the former office building once stood, the central section of plaza may remain in place for a while for sales of upcoming phases.

Remaining section of retail plaza at M2M Condos site, image by Forum contributor Roundabout

The project’s first phase will bring two towers of 34 and 36 storeys to the south end of the site, with a combined 541 condominium units. Residents will enjoy a long list of amenities, while first phase and future phase residents will also have access to a selection of community amenities including daycare and community centres.

Additional information and images can be found in our database file for the project, linked below. Want to get involved in the discussion? Check out the associated Forum thread, or leave a comment in the field provided at the bottom of this page.

