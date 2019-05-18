| by Craig White |

Ontario's Cottage Country—essentially everything from an hour to five hours ouside of town—is a vast expanse of land and waterscapes. Marked variously by forests, farms, villages, wilderness, beaches, canals, rustic cabins… and strangely, wonderfully enough, a re-envisioned Modernist shoe factory, now remade as a remarkable mid-sized apartment building surrounded by getaway country… in Batawa.

Batawa? That's a name that won't be familiar to all, but to others it may be legendary: Batawa is a former factory town on the Trent River and Canal a few kilometres north of the 401 at Trenton, about an hour or so east of Toronto, depending on where you're driving from.

The Trent River and Lock No. 4, just south of Batawa, image by Craig White

The town quickly came into existence in 1939 when Thomas Bata, son of the Bata shoe company's founder, fled Nazi aggression in Europe, bringing 100 Czech families with him. Purchasing 25 adjacent properties by the Trent River in Eastern Ontario, Bata built homes for his workers with they could rent at reasonable rates, just a couple minutes walk from the shoe factory. By the mid-1940s the town had 300 homes and 1,000 residents while the factory employed about 2,000. Batawa also boasted a recreation hall, schools, churches, shops, a post office, a bank, and plenty of sports and recreational infrastructure to make the outdoors fun for those who lived there.

The 1939-built shoe factory is now the BatawaLofts, image by Craig White

In 1964, Bata's Canadian headquarters moved to Toronto, consolidating with a world-wide headquarters in Don Mills, where the Aga Khan complex now stands. At that point Bata operated in over 80 countries around the globe, producing about 175 million pairs of shoes annually in about 70 factories and selling them in around 5,000 stores. By the 1990s, Bata was struggling in Canada with cheaper imports, and in 2000 the Batawa factory was closed. In 2001, Bata's Canadian she stores were closed, and the world headquarters were moved to Lausanne, Switzerland.

Looking towards the front door of BatawaLofts, image by Craig White

Thomas Bata and his wife Sonja (she had trained as an architect) elected to stay in Toronto, however. The pair were prolific philanthropists, particularly in post-secondary education and in cultural pursuits. Sonja's collection of footwear from around the world triggered the building of the Bata Shoe Museum at Bloor and St George streets, with it opening in 1992. With production having left Batawa in 2000, Sonja was determined to reinvigorate the town—about 100 of the 300 homes remained—and find a new life for the former shoe factory.

A corner suite with a the town and ski hill backdrop, image by Craig White

It took years, but Sonja Bata was persistent, and while she passed away in February 2018, the re-envisioned factory was coming together, ready late that year with ground and second floor commercial spaces, and residential rental suites on floors three through five, dubbed the BatawaLofts. Interiors were totally rearranged and updated, and sealed in behind modern windows, to a design by Quadrangle and Dubbeldam Architecture + Design.

A corner suite with a countryside backdrop, image by Craig White

The lofts are spacious, have high ceilings, and great views of the surrounding countryside. They are available as one bedrooms from 590 to 750 ft², one bedroom + dens at 610 or 810 ft², two bedrooms from 960 to 1,250 ft², and two bedroom + dens at 1,080 or 1,220 ft².

Sheltered seating area atop Batawa Lofts, looking east, image by Craig White

While all suites have balconies, up top, a new terrace on the roof offers sheltered and open space to gather and take in the views of the rolling countryside and the town. The townsite of Batawa has plenty for outdoor enthusiasts to enjoy with skiing on the hills and trails, three hockey rinks, and facilities for more wintertime sports, while in summer the recreational opportunities include mountain biking and hiking, a "dinosaur dig" for kids, and plenty more. The town has many social clubs, while it's a short drive from here to Sandbanks Provincial Park and Prince Edward County's wine and artisanal food producers.

Looking northeast from sheltered seating area atop Batawa Lofts, image by Craig White

This is just the start for the rejuvenation of Batawa. You can find out much more about it on the official website.

