| by Jack Landau |

A new mixed-use plan has been tabled to replace RioCan Hall and the Scotiabank Theatre at John and Richmond in Toronto's Entertainment District. Site owner RioCan REIT is aiming to redevelop the site with a complex containing two residential towers, two levels of retail (including a potential grocery store use), seven levels of office space, a daycare, the replacement of the existing cinema complex, and a new publicly accessible privately owned open space (POPS).

Site of RioCan Hall, image via submission to City of Toronto

An earlier iteration of the Hariri Pontarini Architects-designed project was first presented for community feedback when RioCan hosted a public consultation in February. In the time since, the plan has been refined and now submitted to the City of Toronto to seek rezoning.

Aerial view looking southwest to RioCan Hall, image via submission to City of Toronto

The plan calls for 39 and 40-storey residential towers reaching heights of 136.65 and 142.9 metres, and containing a combined 613 residential units in a mix of 370 one-bedrooms, 179 two-bedrooms, and 64 three-bedrooms. These towers would rise from a shared, articulated podium housing a mix of office, entertainment, and retail space. The podium would address each of its three street frontages with different distinctive building elements, while framing a new POPS space at the John and Richmond intersection, designed by landscape architects Janet Rosenberg + Studio.

Massing diagram, RioCan Hall, image via submission to City of Toronto

The residential component would feature 1,226 m² of indoor amenity space and 1,491 m² of outdoor space. Below ground, the site would be served by a two-level underground parking garage containing 304 parking spaces, including 149 for residents and 155 for non-resident uses. 796 bicycle parking spaces will also be provided, with 189 visitor and 607 resident spaces. The majority of the bike parking would be housed on the P1 level, the an additional 60 visitor spaces at grade.

Looking west to RioCan Hall, image via submission to City of Toronto

Additional information and images can be found in our database file for the project, linked below. Want to get involved in the discussion? Check out the associated Forum thread, or leave a comment in the field provided at the bottom of this page.

* * *

UrbanToronto has a new way you can track projects through the planning process on a daily basis. Sign up for a free trial of our New Development Insider here.