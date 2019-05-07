| by Jack Landau |

An application to the City of Toronto seeks rezoning to permit a boutique condominium development at 2577 Yonge Street, a few blocks north of Eglinton in the city's bustling Midtown. The plan from developer Pyxis Real Estate Equities would replace a set of three 3-storey commercial buildings at 2577 through 2581 Yonge Street with a 9-storey building designed by Paul Raff Studio.

Site of 2577 Yonge, image via submission to City of Toronto

The building would front Yonge Street with a simple rectilinear massing, incorporating a three-storey heritage facade at 2581 Yonge with primarily glazed surfaces around it. A report from heritage specialists GBCA Architects calls for the disassembly of the existing 1920s facade into panels using shotcrete, and temporarily storing facade elements off-site for later re-integration in the new building's base.

Heritage component at 2577 Yonge, image via submission to City of Toronto

The building steps down via terraces to the low-rise conditions east of the site, largely but not entirely conforming to 45-degree angular plane guidelines. The north and south facades would feature decorative opaque treatments, as the mid-block site will likely be book-ended by future development. The north elevation would be almost entirely opaque, while vertical slat windows are proposed for the south elevation.

Looking north to 2577 Yonge, image via submission to City of Toronto

The plan calls for just 13 residential units spread across levels 2 through 8, all in multi-bedroom layouts. This includes a pair of two-bedroom units with average sizes of 131 m², and 11 three-bedroom units with average sizes of 260 m². The residential levels would be topped by a 9th-floor amenity level wrapping around a mechanical penthouse, while the ground-floor features retail and residential lobby space. More amenity space is proposed along with residential suites on level 2.

The site would be served by a two-level underground garage containing 26 spaces, 25 for residents and one serving the retail space. The garage would be accessed via a parking elevator instead of a ramp due to the limited space available and minimal street frontage. An additional pair of residential and visitor parking spaces is proposed at grade. In addition, 13 long-term bicycle parking spaces would be provided in a dedicated room for residents, and 10 short-term spots would be provided for visitors.

