In just over two years, the 19-kilometre Crosstown LRT will carve a new path through the middle of Toronto, and the project's "Line 5" designation is already playing into a new condominium development planned near the Crosstown's meeting point with Line 1 at Yonge Street. Line 5 Condos by Reserve Properties and Westdale Properties has already capitalized on the buzz surrounding the new LRT line, quickly selling out the IBI Group-designed complex's 36-storey north tower, as sales progress for the 33-storey south tower. The nerve centre for the ongoing sales is the project's presentation centre, situated on Yonge Street two blocks south of Eglinton.

Line 5 Condos presentation centre on Yonge Street, image by Jack Landau

Stepping inside the space—a repurposed auto repair facility set to be redeveloped itself in the coming years—visitors are greeted by a reception desk, seating areas, a scale model of the complex, unit floorplans, and a model suite offering a taste of the building's interior finishes by U31.

Line 5 Condos presentation centre, image by Jack Landau

The project's scale model serves as the centrepiece of the space, showing prospective buyers how the two tower complex will look upon completion. Details include the variety of outdoor amenity spaces planned for the podium tops. We'll return for a closer look at the scale model in the coming months.

Line 5 Condos scale model, image by Jack Landau

Around the corner from the scale model, the hallway leading to the model suite presents the three different finish packages offered, each one grouping together different wood, stone, and tile finishes in warm palettes.

Finish packages at Line 5 Condos presentation centre, image by Jack Landau

The two-bedroom decorated model suite—as well as showing off the interiors as per 'Palette C', includes recent shots of the views that will be enjoyed by some suites on the higher floors. There's plenty more to explore in the model suite, and we will be returning for a more detailed look in the near future.

Model suite at Line 5 Condos presentation centre, image by Jack Landau

Additional information and images can be found in our database file for the project, linked below. Want to get involved in the discussion? Check out the associated Forum thread, or leave a comment in the field provided at the bottom of this page.

