Marketing is underway for Tretti Condos, a 13-storey condominium by developer Collecdev, coming to Toronto's Wilson Heights neighbourhood, steps from Wilson subway station. New renderings mean that we are learning more about the gh3-designed development, particularly the common spaces residents of the project's 340 units will have access to. A wide selection of indoor and outdoor amenity spaces are to be appointed by ESQAPE Design, while landscape design is by gh3. Today, we'll take a look at some of these amenity spaces.

Tretti Condos, image courtesy of Collecdev

Tretti is Norwegian for thirty, (the building is addressed to 30 Tippett Road), and indicating that modern Scandinavia design is the inspiration here, to be first experienced in the lobby, with its detailed minimalism featuring a lounge area with the warmth of marble and crispness of floor-to-ceiling windows.

Lobby at Tretti Condos, image courtesy of Collecdev

Amenities at Tretti will cater to a range of lifestyles, including the telecommuting types who will have access to a co-working centre with semi-private alcoves, community tables, a play area, a private meeting room, and a brainstorming lounge, all connected to the world by high-speed WiFi.

Co-working space at Tretti Condos, image courtesy of Collecdev

For those still years away from the business world, Tretti will offer an indoor children’s play area featuring floor-to-ceiling windows that overlook the site's landscaped grounds while filling the interior with natural light. The building's structure will be fancifully converted into 'trees' in this room to let imaginations free, a stage will be available to make gatherings more special, and reading nooks all make for great spots to kids to crawl into to explore the world of books.

Play area at Tretti Condos, image courtesy of Collecdev

Amenities at Tretti will also include a dining room and lounge, a rooftop terrace, a fitness studio and yoga space, and a pet-friendly indoor playground. The project will be surrounded by landscaped grounds greened by more than 100 trees, and will sit across from a new 16,000 ft² community park.

Aerial view of Tretti Condos including rooftop terrace, image courtesy of Collecdev

