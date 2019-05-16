| by Jack Landau |

New towers are rising all across Toronto, but some density increases are more complicated than others. One of the more notable projects under construction in the city is the expansion of the 1977-built LuCliff Place site at 700 Bay, where KingSett Capital is adding new space both beside and on top of an existing building. Designed by Quadrangle, six new levels are being built atop the existing 25-storey LuCliff Place, while a 32-storey addition replacing a former two-storey podium is rising at the site's west end.

It's been a full four months since we last checked in on the project, and plenty of progress has been recorded in the time since. Back in January, the west addition stood four levels above grade, and has since risen about a dozen more floors, with work currently underway on forming the 16th level. With the west addition now roughly 50% of the way to the top, a construction hoist has been installed on the south side of the new build.

Cladding installation has also begun for the west addition, coming in the form of white aluminum panels surrounding window wall cladding with glazing, dark mullions, and louvres, and installed as far as the 5th level so far, offering hints of how the west addition will look upon completion next year.

The rooftop addition has also made a fair bit progress since January, when three levels had been formed atop the existing tower. Since then, the remaining three levels having been added, bringing the tower's main volume to its final 32-storey, 95-metre height. The rooftop addition all gradually stretch further west.

