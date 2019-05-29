| by UrbanToronto Staff |

Our annual Growth to Watch For series is back for another year, bigger, taller, and more comprehensive than ever before. Over the course of the year, we're bringing you to every significant development happening across the city and beyond the 416 into the Greater Toronto Area. We're covering everything from projects just proposed, to those advancing their way through the planning process, to those already under construction or about to be completed.

* * *

Continuing where the last report left off at Eglinton and Black Creek Drive, the latest report travels west and north through Etobicoke before heading back east, and then south along Weston Road, highlighting the various projects nearing completion, progressing through construction, or working their way through the various stages of the planning and approvals process.

Growth To Watch For 2019: North Etobicoke & Weston

This instalment covers a wide variety of project types, low-density housing and mid-rise builds all the way up to massive entertainment venues, tall towers, and even a major transit line. Among the most significant projects bringing change to this neck of the woods, the western end of the Crosstown LRT falls within this section of the city, set to improve transit along one of Toronto's most important corridors upon completion in 2021. Among these is the future Mount Dennis Station on Eglinton Avenue between Black Creek Shrive and Weston Road, currently the furthest along in construction of all the line's stations.

Traffic on Eglinton Avenue is restricted during construction of Mount Dennis station, image by Craig White

Another significant project to keep an eye on in this area is the site of Woodbine Race Track, where the 684-acre site is gearing up for a massive mixed-use redevelopment. Phase 1A of this master planned project is a new Gaming District which is seeing the construction of a casino and resort complex, complete with hotel and performance venue, connected directly to the track's existing Grandstand. Set to follow the initial phases, Phases 1B through E include an "Urban Village" with retail and restaurants interacting with a fine-grained road network, while the recent announcement of a new station serving the site on the Kitchener GO line also promises to transform the southeast corner of the massive property with future developments.

Phase 1a, Woodbine Casino Redevelopment, image courtesy of Woodbine Entertainment

New Growth to Watch For 2019 reports are being released on a regular basis, each covering a different section of the Greater Toronto Area. The series' upcoming sixth report will move east, covering the change taking place in the former city of York, Yorkdale, and York Mills areas.

