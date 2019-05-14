| by UrbanToronto Staff |

Our annual Growth to Watch For series is back for another year, bigger, taller, and more comprehensive than ever before. Over the course of the year, we're bringing you to every significant development happening across the city and beyond the 416 into the Greater Toronto Area. We're covering everything from projects just proposed, to those advancing their way through the planning process, to those already under construction or about to be completed.

A total of 25 reports will be available to subscribers throughout the year, with four released so far. (Details about how to get them can be found at the bottom of this article.) To whet your tastebuds, here's a sneak peek at the fourth report, which covers a large swathe of Toronto's west side.

* * *

After highlighting the wave of growth transforming South Etobicoke, our fourth report of the year covers a winding path through Etobicoke Centre before it travels back eastward along Bloor towards the centre of town, passing through areas like The Kingsway, Bloor West Village, High Park, Junction Triangle, and Christie Pits, finally ending at the edge of The Annex.

Map of the Etobicoke Centre Bloor West boundary, base image via Apple Maps

There is plenty happening in this part of the city, ranging from head-turning plans like the proposed flashy new Etobicoke Civic Centre to huge infusions of residential density like the massive multi-tower Pinnacle Etobicoke proposal. All this new development comes with changes to local infrastructure as well, with projects like the Six Points reconfiguration helping to transition suburban infrastructure to support a new urban reality.

Etobicoke Civic Centre, image via City of Toronto

While tall towers and transportation upgrades get most of the attention, the area covered in this report is also home to many lower-profile mid-rise developments, including a long stretch of Bloor Street West being populated by a growing list of proposed and under construction medium-scaled developments.

Rendering for United Kingsway Condos, image via submission to the City of Toronto

New Growth to Watch For 2019 reports are being released on a regular basis, each covering a different section of the Greater Toronto Area. The series' upcoming fifth report will move north, covering the change taking place along Dupont, and in The Junction, St Clair West, and Eglinton West areas.

Subscribers can get access to existing and future reports for the year on our Growth to Watch For 2019 landing page. Subscribe today as a standalone subscription purchase for $199+tax, and you'll receive access to all 25 reports.