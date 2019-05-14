| by Jack Landau |

A new residential rental development is taking shape steps from High Park subway station and the park of the same name in Toronto's Bloor West area. Grenadier Square from High Park Bayview and GWL Realty Advisors is a pair of 25-storey, Zeidler Partnership Architects-designed towers that are now crossing a significant milestone as forming wraps up for both the west tower on Quebec Avenue and the east tower on High Park Avenue.

Looking north to Grenadier Square, image by Forum contributor salsa

The project has progressed quickly since its mid-2017 construction start. It had risen to 17 and 14 storeys as of the time of our last update in August 2018, and roughly nine months later, both towers have reached their final 82-metre heights, while exterior cladding has begun to both enclose and add visual interest to the project.

Cladding on the west tower of Grenadier Square, image by Forum contributor salsa

Work is furthest along on the Quebec Avenue tower, where cladding now stretches as high as the 22nd floor. A staggered pattern of white precast concrete and dark window wall cladding is helping the tower stand out from its surroundings. Precast covers the bulk of the building, while window wall treatments follow several levels behind. A look at the podium shows how the pattern breaks down at the tower's base, with a mix of grey brick and white precast sections forming a dissolving effect.

West tower of Grenadier Square, image by Forum contributor salsa

Over on High Park Avenue, cladding installation has just begun on the other tower, with only a few panels of precast installed on the lower levels so far. It will follow the same pattern, giving the pair of towers a unique identity among the area's cluster of slab-style apartment towers.

East tower at Grenadier Square, image by Forum contributor Ottawan

Seen from the Humber Bay Parks a moth ago, Grenadier Square's staggered pattern can be made out clearly from amongst the surrounding mid-century apartment towers.

High Park skyline, April 2019, image by Craig White

Additional information and images can be found in our database file for the project, linked below.

* * *

