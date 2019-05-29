| by Jack Landau |

It's only been a couple of weeks since we checked in on the 49-storey first phase of Ivanhoé Cambridge and Hines’ CIBC SQUARE office complex in Downtown Toronto, but construction progress has kept the WilkinsonEyre-designed project in the forefront of discussion on the UrbanToronto Forum. As the tower rises taller into the South Core skyline, the latest news is that the installation of glazing has begun on the faceted exterior.

CIBC SQUARE viewed from the southwest, image by Forum contributor Urban Heifer

With the concrete tower core now stretching over 33 storeys skywards, the most exciting activity is happening closer to street level. Over the weekend, eagle-eyed people celebrating the Toronto Raptors' big win at the Scotiabank Arena across the street may have noticed the first panels of curtainwall cladding applied to the tower just above the Bay Street canopy structure.

Glazing visible above the canopy of the tower's Bay St. frontage, image by Marcus Mitanis

The curtainwall glazing now covers a large section of this level along the tower’s west facade, offering our first look at the tower’s exterior since the renderings were first released. While somewhat obscured by the 80-foot-tall canopy, close-up views show the angled sheets of glass which will form the faceted jewel-like look once fully installed.

Cladding at CIBC SQUARE, image by Forum contributor skycandy

The image above also offers a peek at the spotlights being built into the tower's exterior, which will be a significant factor in the tower's appearance after dark. Meanwhile, the telephoto image below, shot from the north, emphasizes how the glazing hugs the crimped floor-plates.

Cladding at CIBC SQUARE, image by Marcus Mitanis

