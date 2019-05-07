| by Jack Landau |

The stretch of Toronto's Waterfront between Yonge and Parliament streets will soon be home to another cluster of skyline-redefining towers, extending the high-density South Core eastward, and further eclipsing the Financial District in postcard views from the lake. One of the most significant projects adding to the area is Menkes Developments' 4.6 million square foot mixed-use Sugar Wharf community, under construction a couple blocks east of Yonge Street.

The project's initial phases include a 25-storey, B+H Architects-designed office tower at 100 Queens Quay East, which is now just reaching grade on the southeast quadrant of the former LCBO Lands. The 690,000 square foot office tower will provide the site with significant employment space in advance of the multiple condominium towers that will rise to the north. It was recently revealed that The Toronto Region Board of Trade and its trade services arm, the World Trade Centre Toronto, have signed on as major tenants, joining the LCBO's new head offices in the same building.

Looking southeast over the Sugar Wharf site, image by Forum contributor mburrrrr

North of the three cranes working on the office building, another four cranes are forming the foundations and underground levels for Sugar Wharf Condos Phase 1, a pair of architectsAlliance-designed towers set to soar 64 and 70 storeys into the air. A fourth and final tower crane was recently assembled in the northwest corner of the pit, allowing work on the underground levels to accelerate yet again.

Crane installation for Sugar Wharf Condos, image by Forum contributor mburrrrr

The latest crane installation at Sugar Wharf marks the 14th crane standing on this stretch bounded by Lake Shore and Queens Quay. Of the 14 cranes in action, a dozen are working on 7 different towers. Three of these towers will exceed heights of 200 metres, giving them skyline prominence in the traditional postcard view from the Toronto Islands. The stretch is set to grow even taller and denser, once the second phase of Sugar Wharf gets going. It will bring another pair of 200+metre towers, while even taller towers are coming to the Toronto Star lands to the west.

12 cranes working on towers visible in the area, image by Forum contributor mburrrrr

