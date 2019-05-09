| by Jack Landau |

Who wins in Ford and Tory's war of words — and why it's not just empty rhetoric; Toronto real estate agent creates rap video to sell house; No new streetcars, a hit on accessibility? Why a $1.1B Toronto transit funding cut has some feeling 'ill'; and more news:

Two small (retail) rooms with big design ideas (Globe and Mail)

Who wins in Ford and Tory's war of words — and why it's not just empty rhetoric (CBC News)

Toronto’s York Memorial high school should be salvageable after six-alarm fire (Globe and Mail)

‘You might forget an address but you won’t forget a catchy name’: Toronto real estate agent creates rap video to sell house (Toronto Star)

No new streetcars, a hit on accessibility? Why a $1.1B Toronto transit funding cut has some feeling 'ill' (CBC News)

Here’s what Queen West looked like in the ’80s and ’90s (Toronto Life)

Scarborough's derelict East Side Motel has finally been pulled down (Toronto.com)

Winnipeg's Historic James Avenue Pumping Station to be Transformed (Winnipeg)

Minto's Annex Begins Construction (Calgary)

HSBC's Reflective New Curtain Wall Going Up Fast (Edmonton)

The Smithe Rises Above Grade (Vancouver)