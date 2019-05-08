Ontario government slashes tourism funding in Toronto and Ottawa; Toronto-area politicians rally against Ford’s housing-supply plan; Souped-up basements fetching condo-style rents in Toronto’s heated housing market; and more news:
Ontario government slashes tourism funding in Toronto and Ottawa (Globe and Mail)
Souped-up basements fetching condo-style rents in Toronto’s heated housing market (Toronto Star)
Toronto-area politicians rally against Ford’s housing-supply plan (Globe and Mail)
Can’t walk? Then no High Park cherry blossoms for you (Toronto Star)
Parkdale non-profit teams up with city to acquire rooming house (Toronto.com)
A look inside the Royal York’s new, extra-luxurious “hotel within a hotel” (Toronto Life)
Immediate action is needed to solve Toronto's housing woes, advocates say (Toronto.com)
Global news from our sister site, SkyriseCities.com:
Tallest Residential Tower in Montreal Breaks Ground (Montreal)
Progress Continues at Redstone Excavation Site (Calgary)
The MacLaren's Heritage Facade Receives a Photo Finish (Edmonton)
401 West Georgia Rising Fast in Downtown Vancouver (Vancouver)