| by Jack Landau |

Rental housing providers say provincial plans to ‘fast track’ building could help ease apartment shortage; Toronto-area politicians rally against Ford’s housing-supply plan; Fare changes will make it more expensive to get to work, UP Express riders say; and more news:

Rental housing providers say provincial plans to ‘fast track’ building could help ease apartment shortage (Toronto Star)

Toronto-area politicians rally against Ford’s housing-supply plan (Globe and Mail)

LORINC: Want affordable housing? Then Ford shouldn’t sell publicly-owned land (Spacing Toronto)

Fare changes will make it more expensive to get to work, UP Express riders say (CBC News)

Toronto Public Health considers ads to highlight dangers of provincial cuts (Toronto Star)

CN Tower lit in purple to mark birth of royal baby (CBC News)

Global news from our sister site, SkyriseCities.com:

Site Prep Underway at YOTELPAD Miami (Miami)

Cladding Nearing Completion at Marda (Calgary)

City to Host Info Session for the Metro Line Northwest Extension (Edmonton)

Cardero Rising Fast in Coal Harbour (Vancouver)