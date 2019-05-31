| by Jack Landau |

Another Toronto District School Board building faces a cloudy future; Two-thirds of Toronto transit users say the network isn’t keeping up with population growth; Infrastructure Bank to invest nearly $2-billion in GO’s Regional Express Rail program; and more news:

Another Toronto District School Board building faces a cloudy future (Globe and Mail)

Two-thirds of Toronto transit users say the network isn’t keeping up with population growth (Toronto Star)

Infrastructure Bank to invest nearly $2-billion in GO’s Regional Express Rail program (Globe and Mail)

Menacing the Islands, Lake Ontario has risen to its highest level on record (Toronto Star)

Ferry to Hanlan's Point halted as Lake Ontario water levels top 2017 record (CP24)

Ceremonial street naming for late Etobicoke entrepreneur Alain Sutton (Toronto.com)

Global news from our sister site, SkyriseCities.com:

110 North Wacker Drive Rising Fast in Chicago (Chicago)

Cladding Begins at Hines' 35-Storey 500 Block (Calgary)

City Celebrates Infill Design Competition Winners at Gala Event (Edmonton)

Three-Tower Lougheed Heights Taking Shape in Coquitlam (Vancouver)