| by Jack Landau |

Sandbags, sump pumps being used to protect Toronto Islands against rising water levels; Frustrations simmer over decade-long wait for Don Mills community centre, but is it worth the wait?; Toronto is region's biggest per-person spender, but new report shows city spending also dropped the most; and more news:

Sandbags, sump pumps being used to protect Toronto Islands against rising water levels (Globe and Mail)

Frustrations simmer over decade-long wait for Don Mills community centre, but is it worth the wait? (CBC Toronto)

Downtown Toronto pubs are loving the Toronto Raptors’ success. Condo-dwellers are tolerating it OK too (Toronto Star)

Toronto is region's biggest per-person spender, but new report shows city spending also dropped the most (CBC Toronto)

Leslieville will get 6 new accessible pedestrian crossings (Toronto.com)

Province puts out call for Ontario Place development proposals, but rules out condos and casino (National Post)

Global news from our sister site, SkyriseCities.com:

77 Greenwich Coming Soon to Lower Manhattan (New York)

Construction Begins at Bucci Developments' Two-Tower Dominion (Calgary)

SkyriseEdmonton Talks With Michael Bateman About His Latest Two-Tower Development (Edmonton)

49-Storey 567 Clarke + Como Rising Fast in Coquitlam (Vancouver)