Residents of Leslieville apartment building accuse their landlord of 'renoviction' (CBC News)
Game day transit planning (Spacing Toronto)
New affordable units in Milton ‘will be key to a better life’ (Toronto Star)
Ford government rules out casino, condos for Ontario Place redevelopment (Globe and Mail)
Planners envision an eco-friendly future for Toronto’s Mount Dennis area (Toronto Star)
Mississauga and Brampton are getting their very own versions of Jurassic Park (CBC News)
Global news from our sister site, SkyriseCities.com:
RIVA Residences Brings Luxury Living to Fort Lauderdale (Fort Lauderdale)
Finishing Touches Underway at Marda (Calgary)
Construction Begins at 76 Group Co's Euro-Themed Manchester Square (Edmonton)
The Grace Reaches Completion in Kitsilano (Vancouver)