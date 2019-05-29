| by Jack Landau |

Residents of Leslieville apartment building accuse their landlord of 'renoviction'; Ford government rules out casino, condos for Ontario Place redevelopment; Planners envision an eco-friendly future for Toronto’s Mount Dennis area; and more news:

Residents of Leslieville apartment building accuse their landlord of 'renoviction' (CBC News)

Game day transit planning (Spacing Toronto)

New affordable units in Milton ‘will be key to a better life’ (Toronto Star)

Ford government rules out casino, condos for Ontario Place redevelopment (Globe and Mail)

Planners envision an eco-friendly future for Toronto’s Mount Dennis area (Toronto Star)

Mississauga and Brampton are getting their very own versions of Jurassic Park (CBC News)

Global news from our sister site, SkyriseCities.com:

RIVA Residences Brings Luxury Living to Fort Lauderdale (Fort Lauderdale)

Finishing Touches Underway at Marda (Calgary)

Construction Begins at 76 Group Co's Euro-Themed Manchester Square (Edmonton)

The Grace Reaches Completion in Kitsilano (Vancouver)