| by Jack Landau |

Parts of Toronto Islands facing 'significant flooding,' city says (CP24)

Doors Open Toronto: Discovering the city’s diverse history and future (Globe and Mail)

Are collection staff behind the huge number of damaged street trash bins? (Toronto Star)

How 120 shipping containers turned into a retail and community hub in downtown Toronto (Globe and Mail)

LORINC: The time to plan for the driverless revolution is now (Spacing Toronto)

TTC Crowding Quarterly Report Details (Steve Munro)

Global news from our sister site, SkyriseCities.com:

3300 Main on the Rise in Midtown Houston (Houston)

Excavation Complete at Eisenberg Development in Kensington (Calgary)

Central Tower at Century Park Close to Completion (Edmonton)

Escala One Step Closer to Completion in Burnaby (Vancouver)