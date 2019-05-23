| by Jack Landau |

Sidewalk Labs’ CEO says final plan for smart city project will be released next month; Toronto water taxi company wants to run a ferry from Humber Bay Shores to downtown; City looking to create new greenspace over midtown subway; and more news:

Sidewalk Labs’ CEO says final plan for smart city project will be released next month (Toronto Star)

Toronto water taxi company wants to run a ferry from Humber Bay Shores to downtown (Toronto Star)

City looking to create new greenspace over midtown subway (CBC News)

Brampton unanimously votes to remain part of Peel Region (Toronto Star)

Residents of historic Toronto building caught in Kafkaesque bureaucratic maze – over 6 inches (Globe and Mail)

Three-alarm fire in the Junction causes historic Peacock Hotel to partially collapse (Toronto Star)

Bombardier delivers vehicles for Eglinton Crosstown LRT 'close to schedule,' Metrolinx says (CBC News)

TTC launches ad campaign aimed at educating public about risk of fare evasion (Toronto Star)

Global news from our sister site, SkyriseCities.com:

Finishing Touches Underway at Hotel Indigo Miami Brickell (Miami)

RNDSQR's Beacon Close to Topping Off (Calgary)

Hat at Five Corners Tops Off as Tower Nears Completion (Edmonton)

46-Storey Triomphe Nearing Final Height (Vancouver)