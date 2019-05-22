Toronto moves forward with inclusionary zoning plans despite province’s pledge to change rules; Criminals hiding billions in Toronto real estate; How to deflate a housing bubble, from Vancouver to Toronto; and more news:
Toronto moves forward with inclusionary zoning plans despite province’s pledge to change rules (Toronto Star)
GM to keep Maven car-sharing operations in Toronto despite pullout from 8 U.S. cities (Globe and Mail)
Criminals hiding billions in Toronto real estate (Global News)
Vanishing venues: new funding models favour festivals over small music clubs (Spacing Toronto)
How to deflate a housing bubble, from Vancouver to Toronto (Globe and Mail)
Busy Toronto construction season includes replacement of ‘antique’ water mains (Global News)
Global news from our sister site, SkyriseCities.com:
Qatar's Al Wakrah Stadium Hosts Inaugural Football Match Before its World Cup Debut (Al-Wakrah)
August at University District Prepares to Rise (Calgary)
Cladding Underway at Students' Association of MacEwan University (SAMU) Building (Edmonton)
Two Churches in Vancouver's Oakridge to be Reborn (Vancouver)