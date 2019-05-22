| by Jack Landau |

Toronto moves forward with inclusionary zoning plans despite province’s pledge to change rules; Criminals hiding billions in Toronto real estate; How to deflate a housing bubble, from Vancouver to Toronto; and more news:

Toronto moves forward with inclusionary zoning plans despite province’s pledge to change rules (Toronto Star)

GM to keep Maven car-sharing operations in Toronto despite pullout from 8 U.S. cities (Globe and Mail)

Criminals hiding billions in Toronto real estate (Global News)

Vanishing venues: new funding models favour festivals over small music clubs (Spacing Toronto)

How to deflate a housing bubble, from Vancouver to Toronto (Globe and Mail)

Busy Toronto construction season includes replacement of ‘antique’ water mains (Global News)

Global news from our sister site, SkyriseCities.com:

Qatar's Al Wakrah Stadium Hosts Inaugural Football Match Before its World Cup Debut (Al-Wakrah)

August at University District Prepares to Rise (Calgary)

Cladding Underway at Students' Association of MacEwan University (SAMU) Building (Edmonton)

Two Churches in Vancouver's Oakridge to be Reborn (Vancouver)