| by Jack Landau |

#Blocksidewalk says there’s a ‘power asymmetry’ between the city and Sidewalk Labs; Ontario to introduce Toronto transit legislation Thursday; Toronto’s famed Integral House up for sale again; and more news:

#Blocksidewalk says there’s a ‘power asymmetry’ between the city and Sidewalk Labs (Toronto Star)

Ontario to introduce Toronto transit legislation Thursday (Globe and Mail)

Parkdale rooming house saved from open market (Toronto Star)

Toronto’s famed Integral House up for sale again (Globe and Mail)

Lot severance requests divide neighbours in Long Branch (Toronto Star)

311 complaints about short-term rentals have skyrocketed in Toronto (CBC News)

Toronto Islands residents ‘quite nervous’ over potential flooding (Toronto Star)

