| by Jack Landau |

‘Limited evidence’ that new legislation will accelerate housing developments, city report says; Toronto housing market looks to be thawing in May; If Toronto sends out a second tax bill, councillors want to put Doug Ford’s stamp on it; and more news:

‘Limited evidence’ that new legislation will accelerate housing developments, city report says (Toronto Star)

Toronto housing market looks to be thawing in May (Globe and Mail)

Report points finger at early ‘fully-planned’ communities in analyzing Toronto’s current housing affordability gap (Toronto Star)

If Toronto sends out a second tax bill, councillors want to put Doug Ford’s stamp on it (Toronto Star)

Toronto sublets on the rise as wanderlust renters are ‘holding onto their apartment for dear life’ (Toronto Star)

Global news from our sister site, SkyriseCities.com:

New F1 Racing Paddocks Unveiled at Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve (Montreal)

Glazing Continues at RioCan's Arris 5th and Third in East Village (Calgary)

Winspear Completion Project Pushing Ahead with Major Expansion (Edmonton)

Expansion Imminent as Cranes Arrive at The Post (Vancouver)