| by Jack Landau |

Ford government sought Union Station data, streetcar manuals in subway upload talks; Council votes to oppose Ford's new housing plan amid concerns over affordability, reduced revenue; Toronto makes ‘A-list’ in ranking of cities preparing for climate change; and more news:

Ford government sought Union Station data, streetcar manuals in subway upload talks (Toronto Star)

Council votes to oppose Ford's new housing plan amid concerns over affordability, reduced revenue (CBC News)

Toronto makes ‘A-list’ in ranking of cities preparing for climate change (Toronto Star)

Women’s urban citizenship: the history of purpose-built apartments for women (Spacing Toronto)

GO Transit adding fare inspectors, enforcing zero-tolerance policy for fare evasion (Toronto Star)

Scarborough's Sculptor's Cabin reopening for public use at Guild Park (Toronto.com)

Cuts to Toronto Public Health are a careless dismissal of doctors’ expertise (Globe and Mail)

Global news from our sister site, SkyriseCities.com:

Hamilton's Oldest Church to be Rechristened as Connolly Condos (Hamilton)

Cladding Continues at M2 Block in East Village (Calgary)

Brighton Block Raises the Roof as Progress Continues (Edmonton)

Westbank's 400 West Georgia Street Rises Above Grade (Vancouver)