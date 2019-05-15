| by Jack Landau |

Budget shortfall puts Toronto Council in uncharted territory; Toronto's streets are getting dirtier, and the city doesn't have the sweepers to keep up; Etobicoke residents laud tribunal decision to restrict building height; and more news:

Budget shortfall puts Toronto Council in uncharted territory (Globe and Mail)

Toronto's streets are getting dirtier, and the city doesn't have the sweepers to keep up (CBC News)

Twelve names added to Toronto homeless memorial (Toronto Star)

Green space invaders: a look at Toronto’s unwelcome plant guests (Spacing Toronto)

TTC extends automatic train-control signalling as far south as St Patrick station (Transit Toronto)

Analysis of 501 Queen: January-April 2019 (Part II – Headways at Humber Loop) (Steve Munro)

Etobicoke residents laud tribunal decision to restrict building height (Toronto.com)

Global news from our sister site, SkyriseCities.com:

Renelle on the River Nearing Completion (Chicago)

Cladding Underway at Certus Developments' Spider Site in South Calgary (Calgary)

Infiniti Nearing Completion in Queen Mary Park (Edmonton)

40-Storey Tate Downtown Nearing Completion in Yaletown (Vancouver)