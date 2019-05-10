| by Jack Landau |

Metrolinx draft reports give insight into how agency pitches transit plans; City manager warns impact of provincial cuts will cost Toronto nearly $180-million in 2019; How would you like to see Yonge Street transformed? The city wants to know; and more news:

‘YIKES!!!’ Metrolinx draft reports give insight into how agency pitches transit plans (Toronto Star)

City manager warns impact of provincial cuts will cost Toronto nearly $180-million in 2019 (Globe and Mail)

How would you like to see Yonge Street transformed? The city wants to know (CBC Toronto)

TTC suspends transit officers’ collecting of personal data when issuing warnings (Toronto Star)

OP-ED: Toronto’s planning needs less politics, not more (Spacing Toronto)

How one Toronto man’s mini-empire of Airbnb ‘ghost hotels’ exacerbates the city’s long-term rental market (Globe and Mail)

Bark is worth the fight: after decades of conflict, dog parks have found a place in the city’s greenspaces (Spacing Toronto)

Global news from our sister site, SkyriseCities.com:

Construction Begins at One Chicago Square (Chicago)

COCO on the Rise in Marda Loop (Calgary)

Encore Tower Close to Topping Off (Edmonton)

Progress Continues at Sun Towers at Metrotown (Vancouver)