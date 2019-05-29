| by Jack Landau |

Only 7 months after a ground breaking marked the start of construction for Carttera Private Equities' new office tower at 65 King Street East, work is rapidly advancing for the office project just west of Church Street in Downtown Toronto.

Preserved heritage facades at 65 King East as seen in March, image by Edward Skira

The last few months of work at the site of the 18-storey, WZMH Architects and IBI Group-designed development has been taken up with with demolition, reinforcement of the site's preserved heritage facades—overseen by heritage architecture specialists GBCA—and excavation to carve out space for the site's four underground levels.

Crane base prepared at 65 King East site, image by Forum contributor NigelG

Now, with the site's excavation more or less complete, the most recent milestone for the project was the installation of a tower crane this week. Following the pouring of the concrete crane base last week, the tower crane assembly began with the help of a mobile hydraulic crane parked at the base of the excavated pit. Crane sections were hoisted up one at a time with the hydraulic rig and bolted into place by safely-secured work crews.

Crane installation at 65 King East site, image by Forum contributor NigelG

By Monday evening, the installation was complete and the crane ready to begin work. The next steps involve the forming of the underground levels over the coming months, which will pave the way for the tower to begin its 83-metre climb above King Street East once construction reaches back up to grade.

Crane installed at 65 King East site, image by Forum contributor NigelG

The completed project will bring 400,000 ft² of LEED Gold, WELL Ready, and Wired Gold certified status office space to the blocks east of the Financial District. Tenants on eight floors will have access to private outdoor terraces ranging from 678 ft² to 4,600 ft² in area.

Terraces at 65 King East, image courtesy of Carttera Private Equities

